Renowned playback singer Udit Narayan has been facing massive backlash online after a video of him kissing female fans at a concert went viral online. Several videos have been circulating on social media wherein the 69-year-old singer is seen performing "Tip Tip Barsa Paani". When female fans gathered around him to take selfies, the singer kissed them. Amid the massive trolling, Udit Narayan's friend and fellow singer, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, also reacted. Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhijeet commented on the recent events with a playful dig at Mr Narayan. He shared a video of the duo performing their hit track "Main Khiladi Tu Anari", where they slightly tweaked the lines, singing "main anari tu khiladi," which translates to "I am weak, you are the champion." He captioned the post, "#YehKhiladiMaiAnari." In a separate comment, he wrote, "Mera Khiladi dost." ‘Hum Decent Log Hain’: Udit Narayan Reacts to Backlash Over Kissing Female Fans During Live Concert in Resurfaced Viral Video.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s Playful Dig at Udit Narayan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhijeet Bhattacharya (@abhijeetbhattacharya)

