Shah Rukh Khan is not only a superstar, but he's an emotion for his fans. Now, today on the occasion of Christmas, many fans of SRK were waiting with bated breath to catch a glimpse of the star outside his bungalow in Mumbai, and well their wish was granted. As the Pathaan star and his little son, AbRam were seen waving at the crowd from Mannat's balcony. Such a sweet gesture! Have a look. Shah Rukh Khan Is Fan of Lionel Messi and Here's Proof From His Recent #AskSRK Session!

Watch Viral Video:

Senior @iamsrk and Abram just came out to wave the fans that gathered outside Mannat to wish him xmas. ❤️💥pic.twitter.com/QJ6v7UjYb8 — Arijit ᴾᴬᵀᴴᴬᴬᴺ // JHOOME JO PATHAAN (@ISRKzBeliever) December 25, 2022

Fans Outside Mannat:

[Video]: Team Shah Rukh Khan Mumbai Hai Taiyaar To Celebrate #Pathaan First Day First Show in the city. Showing their excitement at #Mannat ❤️@iamsrk#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/LkC5ZTLGSB — Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) December 25, 2022

