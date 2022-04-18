Baba Siddique’s Iftar party, which was held on April 17 evening, once again saw popular celebs from the industry under one roof. It included superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan too. While Salman dressed in an all-black casual attire, SRK opted for a black pathani suit.

The Khans

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan with Baba Siddique (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Khan

Iftar Party 2022

