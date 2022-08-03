Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan is one of the most awaited films of 2023. Helmed by Atlee, the title announcement of the actioner sometime back had created a lot if buzz online. Now, the latest update surrounding the movie is that it's going to be Vijay Sethupathi vs SRK in Jawan. That's not it, as the reports also mention that the Tamil star will join king Khan on Chennai sets by the end of the month. Vijay Sethupathi In Jawan? Tamil Superstar To Play Villain In Shah Rukh Khan’s Film – Reports.

It's SRK Vs Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan:

SIGNED AND CONFIRMED!! It's #ShahRukhKhan V/s #VijaySethupathi in Atlee Kumar's #Jawan... Sethupathi will join the sets during the film's Chennai schedule this month-end! https://t.co/HxU3ZXfcxE — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) August 3, 2022

