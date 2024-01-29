At a special fan meet in Mumbai to mark the success of his latest film, Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan showcased his compassionate side when he comforted an overwhelmed, shivering fan. Amongst the enthusiastic crowd, one particular moment stood out as captured in a video shared on X(formerly Known as Twitter) by an SRK fan page. In the video, he can be seen interacting with numerous fans on stage. However, attention shifted when a visibly nervous young man approached him. Sensing the fan's discomfort, SRK took a moment to offer reassurance, placing a comforting hand on his shoulder and calming him down. The heartfelt gesture exemplified Khan's genuine connection with his fans beyond the glits of stardom. Shah Rukh Khan Fans Take a Dig at Ranbir Kapoor for Winning Best Actor for Animal Over Jawan and Pathaan at Filmfare Awards 2024 (See Posts).

Shah Rukh Khan At Dunki Fan Meet Event:

Our very own @iamn3el with KING KHAN at #Dunki meet and greet event. @iamsrk Thank you @TNNavbharat for the opportunity 🙌🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/f5lpWYRgts — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) January 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)