Shah Rukh Khan has lauded team RRR and The Elephant Whisperers’ big win at the 95th Academy Awards. Congratulating SS Rajamouli, Guneet Monga and others, he mentioned in his tweet, “Big hug to @guneetm & @EarthSpectrum for Elephant Whisperers. And @mmkeeravaani #ChandraBose ji @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 thank u for showing us all, the way to do it. Both Oscars truly inspirational!!” India Shines at Oscars 2023: RRR Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ and Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers Win Big at the 95th Annual Academy Awards!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Tweet

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)