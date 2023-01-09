No matter what Farhan Akhtar posts on social media, there will be at least one Shah Rukh Khan fan asking him about the update of Don 3, a franchise the actor-director had rebooted to great success with King Khan in the lead. Now the demand has moved from social media to physical events, as seen in the below pictures take from a recent jamfest of Farhan in Aurangabad, where a Shah Rukh Khan fan is seen holding the placard asking for 'We Want Don 3'! Don 3 Trends On Twitter After Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Throwback Picture With Shah Rukh Khan With A Quirky Caption.

In case you are wondering more about the concert, here are the details of the same posted by rapper Naezy, who also performed at the fest, on his Insta handle.

