Amitabh Bachchan often posts intriguing throwback pictures on Instagram and the latest one has become talk of the town. He shared a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan and captioned it saying “…. and … errr … continuing in the same vein .. DON”. Since then fans have been trending Don 3 on Twitter. Many are speculating that Big B has teased about the sequel to Don 2 with this post and are awaiting for Farhan Akhtar to make an official announcement on Don 3 soon. Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 3 in the Making? Fans Speculate as Farhan Akhtar Starts Working on His Next Script.

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

#Don3 Is Coming

Fans Connecting The Dots

It can't be the coincidence. Something is cooking. Some we didn't Accept. Get ready JABRO. 😭#DON3 pic.twitter.com/LMMevg1ZlF — Mè‽‽ (@meZach_Alan) June 18, 2022

Fans Believe

Can't Wait To Know More

Amitabh Bachchan's latest post on Instagram. 'DON'. Crossover Of #Don3 On The Way? Hope Ye Sach Ho Jaye 😍🙏#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/z5373xqwrU — 😎Sourav Srkian Das😎 (@SrkianDas04) June 18, 2022

That's True

#Don3 Amitabh Bachchan's latest post on Instagram. 'DON'. DON V's DON in #Don3 ? Agar Ye Sach Hua Toh Sab Box Office Khatam Samjho 🔥 Hope It's True 🙏#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 — P A T H A A N (@Bapansrkfan1) June 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)