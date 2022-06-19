Amitabh Bachchan often posts intriguing throwback pictures on Instagram and the latest one has become talk of the town. He shared a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan and captioned it saying “…. and … errr … continuing in the same vein .. DON”. Since then fans have been trending Don 3 on Twitter. Many are speculating that Big B has teased about the sequel to Don 2 with this post and are awaiting for Farhan Akhtar to make an official announcement on Don 3 soon. Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 3 in the Making? Fans Speculate as Farhan Akhtar Starts Working on His Next Script.

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

#Don3 Is Coming

Fans Connecting The Dots

Fans Believe

Can't Wait To Know More

That's True

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)