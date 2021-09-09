Gauri Khan's mother, Savita Chibber celebrated her birthday on Wednesday (September 8). And on her special day, daughter Gauri Khan took to Twitter and shared a video of her mother dancing to 'Daddy Cool' song. Now, on Thursday Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and reacted on the video as he is really impressed by seeing his mother-in-law doing such amazing moves.

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Tweet Below:

Hmmm need to take dancing lessons from mom in law. https://t.co/6t5u0MtT6D — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 9, 2021

