Shah Rukh Khan has fans across the globe and in every age group too. Well, a baby fan’s reaction after watching Pathaan and SRK’s reaction to that video is winning hearts. A Twitter user posted a video in which he asks the child ‘Ahana, kaunsi movie dekh k aayi thi? To this the baby replies saying ‘Pathaan’. The person further asks ‘Did you like it?’ and she says with a smile ‘Nah’. Seeing this video Shah Rukh Khan replied saying, “Try DDLJ on her please….maybe she is the romantic types….kids u never know!” Shah Rukh Khan on Pathaan Breaking Box Office Records: Didn’t Know It Will Be Loved So Much.

SRK’s Reaction To A Baby Fan’s Response To Pathaan

Oh oh!! Have to work harder now. Back to the drawing board. Can’t let the younger audience be disappointed. Desh ke youth ka sawaal hai. PS: Try DDLJ on her please….maybe she is the romantic types….kids u never know! https://t.co/UBpSnLOZrf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 5, 2023

