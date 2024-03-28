Bollywood royalty strikes again! Shah Rukh Khan and his children Suhana Khan and AbRam were spotted enjoying a family dinner outing last night. Suhana, ever the fashionista, donned a denim jacket over a white dress, while AbRam kept it casual. As captured on cam, The Archies actress was also seen greeting the paparazzi with a friendly 'Hi.' Check out the Khan's family outing below. Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan Share Dynamic Screen Space in Ad Directed by Aryan Khan, Full Video to Drop on THIS Date - WATCH!

Cutie AbRam Spotted Arriving For Dinner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood chamak dhamak (@bollywood_chamak_dhamak)

Suhana Khan Papped Looking Gorg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan Arriving For Dinner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)