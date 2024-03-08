Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan make a 'much needed' collaboration in an advertisement directed by Aryan Khan. Yes, you read that right! After appearing in the D’Yavol X ad with his son Aryan Khan, SRK is now set to share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time in another ad for the same brand. Sharing a glimpse on his social media, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, 'The collab you didn’t know you needed…BUT every good story deserves a sequel. X-2. Dropping on 17th March.' This will be their first on-screen appearance together. Toxic: Shah Rukh Khan to Have an Extended Cameo Role in Yash and Geetu Mohandas’ Upcoming High Voltage Action Film – Reports.

Shah Rukh Khan's X Post

The collab you didn’t know you needed…BUT every good story deserves a sequel. X-2. Dropping on 17th March, only on https://t.co/dc5LPpuH6Y@Disney @DisneyIndia pic.twitter.com/0cQC9c28rp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 8, 2024

