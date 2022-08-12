With Shah Rukh Khan's 'Vanar Avatar' leaked online from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra Part One : Shiva, fans of SRK are over the moon. Amidst this, an old video has taken the internet by storm which sees King Khan discussing how Top Gun director Tony Scott had once suggested him an idea of Lord Hanuman as a superhero in a film. "Ridley Scott's brother gave me the concept many years ago that before Superman or Batman there was Hanuman and he had devised it as a superhero" SRK says in the clip. Shah Rukh Khan Plays Vanarastra in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra; Leaked Video Reveals So - WATCH.

Watch Viral Video:

Hollywood director Tony Scott pitched the idea of a Superhero movie with SRK with the power of ‘Hanuman’. Now he is Vanarastra in #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/7hOzRExwQj — bk. (@NotBobbey) August 11, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)