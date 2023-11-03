Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the hottest couples of B-town. Be it relationship or fashion goals, the two have always won hearts. Shahid posted a picture with his wife on Instagram and he proudly called her as his ‘pride’. The two have set internet on fire with this stylish couple pic. Shahid looks dapper in a black suit, whereas his ladylove looks drop-dead gorgeous in a midi dress with slit and statement bustier sleeve drape detailing in green on black. Mira Rajput Drops Glimpses Of Brunch Date With Hubby Shahid Kapoor (View Pic).

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

