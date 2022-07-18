Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are couple goals for many people out there. Now today, seems like Mira was in some mood to shower love on her hubby dearest and so she dropped a throwback photo from Sanah Kapur's wedding that's simply aww. In the click, we get to see the couple dressed in traditional outfits looking madly in love. Mira Rajput Says ‘Love You’ to Shahid Kapoor As She Wishes Her Man With Romantic Photo on Their Wedding Anniversary!

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)