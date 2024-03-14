Shaitaan’s success at the box office reflects its strong reception among audiences. The Ajay Devgn-starrer would soon be reaching Rs 80 crore milestone at the domestic box office. In just six days of its theatrical release, Shaitaan has minted Rs 75.78 crore in India. Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika's Horror Thriller Collects Rs 69.51 Crore in India.

Shaitaan Movie Collection

#Shaitaan continues its dominance… The plus is its rock-steady performance in the heartland/mass pockets, which, in turn, indicates that it will continue to stay strong in Week 2 as well… Fri 15.21 cr, Sat 19.18 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 7.81 cr, Tue 6.57 cr, Wed 6.27 cr. Total: ₹… pic.twitter.com/FtA9UZI8qR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 14, 2024

