Ajay Devgn, Jyotika and R Madhavan's supernatural horror-thriller Shaitaan continues to draw crowds to theatres. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is performing well domestically, grossing Rs 69.51 crore at the box office in its first five days. Released on March 8, the movie revolves around the battle between good and evil. Shaitaan Movie Review: R Madhavan's Sinister Act Holds Ajay Devgn-Jyotika's Spooky Thriller Together Before It's Undone By a Weak Finale (LatestLY Exclusive).

Shaitaan Box Office Update:

#Shaitaan is all set to have a GLORIOUS *Week 1* thanks to the rock-steady trend on weekdays, after a solid weekend… Fri 15.21 cr, Sat 19.18 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 7.81 cr, Tue 6.57 cr. Total: ₹ 69.51 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice#Shaitaan will face multiple new films, starting… pic.twitter.com/asQSgCiG5O — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 13, 2024

