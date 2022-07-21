Ranbir Kapoor will be back to the big screens after a hiatus of four years with Shamshera. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the historical saga co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in major roles is all set to release at the theatres on July 22. Now, ahead of the movie's release, opening day predictions for Shamshera made by BO experts are out and does look positive. Check it out how much RK's comeback flick will earn on its first day. Shamshera Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor Is Set To Win Hearts As A ‘Daaku’ In YRF’s Epic Saga Co-Starring Sanjay Dutt And Vaani Kapoor (Watch Video).

Slashing high tkt prices for #Shamshera is a good move by @yrf ... will help the industry on a macro level. Will not only increase walk ins to cinemas but will also initiate to rebuild the habit of watching films on big screen. Rest content will do its work at BO. 💫🎬🎉📽💞 — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) July 19, 2022

#Shamshera is recording decent advance sale as it has crossed ₹ approx 2 cr gross for the opening day. Wed & Thu advance will escalate. Film should open in the excess of ₹ 15 cr on day -1 with an outright chance of touching ₹ 20 cr with the push in mass belts. #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/S664nrw9dr — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 19, 2022

