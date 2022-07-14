Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles has been given a green signal by CBFC ahead of its release at the theatres. As per latest update, the period actioner has been censored with a U/A certificate. FYI, the runtime of the Karan Malhotra directorial is 2 hours 38 minutes and 43 seconds. Shamshera Song Fitoor: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor Kiss, Cuddle and Romance Underwater in This Love Track (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

Shamshera certified ‘UA’ by the CBFC. Running Time 1st half - 1 hour 27 minutes 12 seconds. 2nd half - 1 hour 11 minutes 31 seconds. Total running time - 2 hours 38 minutes 43 seconds. — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) July 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)