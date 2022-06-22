The much-awaited teaser of Shamshera is here and netizens are going gaga over Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt’s menacing avatars. Many are now eagerly looking forward to the face-off between the lead actors. The film’s teaser is being praised not just for the brilliant performances, but also for its spectacular visuals too. Netizens have declared this upcoming flick as ‘a massy cinema from Bollywood’. Take a look at what Twitterati have to say about the teaser. Shamshera Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt Look Menacing; Trailer to Be Out on June 24 (Watch Video).
Watch The Teaser Of Shamshera Below:
Blockbuster Of 2022
If the story connects trust me no one stopping this film to become MASSIVE BLOCKBUSTER OF 2022… 300…350cr anything is achievable 🔥#Shamshera #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/qa6puO0mus
— Kabir (@justKabirr) June 22, 2022
Massy Cinema From Bollywood
You wanted massy Cinema from bollywood.... Here we go#RanbirKapoor #SanjayDutt#Shamshera pic.twitter.com/CBctxx6Qxk
— Jatin彡 (@ilahi08) June 22, 2022
Massive Scale
This Is Huge 🔥💥
Massive Scale
VFX 👌#SanjayDutt Look 🔥#RanbirKapoor in an as #Shamshera ❤️#ShamsheraTeaser pic.twitter.com/HdZ4wKBPkA
— Sanku (@Sanku_kya) June 22, 2022
Ranbir Kapoor As Shamshera
Our fearless leader #Shamshera 🤯!! pic.twitter.com/036IWKgle0
— 🐢 (@R96RK) June 22, 2022
In A Never-Before-Seen Avatar
Ranbir Kapoor in and as SHAMSHERA 🔥#shamshera #RanbirKapoorpic.twitter.com/3g5ro2ilhr
— Lakeer Ka Fakeer (@arthwrites) June 22, 2022
Sky-High Expectations
Holy fck ! What a teaser. The scale , VFX , BGM , Everything looks so dope !!
And Ranbir 😭🤲🤲.
First Movie of this year which i'll be watching in theater 😭❤#Shamshera #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/ElhY6CuCRD
— 𝐏 𝐑 𝐈 𝐍 𝐂 𝐄 (@SRKxPRINCE) June 22, 2022
Mass Level
#Shamshera teaser next level mass 🔥🥵 , Raees teaser ki yaad aa gayi, can't wait for the trailer now. Just 1 month to go for release pic.twitter.com/xNhxOa7TJq
— Abhi! (@abhiraj1717) June 22, 2022
