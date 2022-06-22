The much-awaited teaser of Shamshera is here and netizens are going gaga over Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt’s menacing avatars. Many are now eagerly looking forward to the face-off between the lead actors. The film’s teaser is being praised not just for the brilliant performances, but also for its spectacular visuals too. Netizens have declared this upcoming flick as ‘a massy cinema from Bollywood’. Take a look at what Twitterati have to say about the teaser. Shamshera Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt Look Menacing; Trailer to Be Out on June 24 (Watch Video).

Watch The Teaser Of Shamshera Below:

Blockbuster Of 2022

If the story connects trust me no one stopping this film to become MASSIVE BLOCKBUSTER OF 2022… 300…350cr anything is achievable 🔥#Shamshera #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/qa6puO0mus — Kabir (@justKabirr) June 22, 2022

Massy Cinema From Bollywood

Massive Scale

Ranbir Kapoor As Shamshera

In A Never-Before-Seen Avatar

Sky-High Expectations

Holy fck ! What a teaser. The scale , VFX , BGM , Everything looks so dope !! And Ranbir 😭🤲🤲. First Movie of this year which i'll be watching in theater 😭❤#Shamshera #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/ElhY6CuCRD — 𝐏 𝐑 𝐈 𝐍 𝐂 𝐄 (@SRKxPRINCE) June 22, 2022

Mass Level

#Shamshera teaser next level mass 🔥🥵 , Raees teaser ki yaad aa gayi, can't wait for the trailer now. Just 1 month to go for release pic.twitter.com/xNhxOa7TJq — Abhi! (@abhiraj1717) June 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)