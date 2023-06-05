Recently, Akshay Kumar was spotted near Jama Masjid in Delhi for his upcoming film Shankara's shooting. The actor was seen in a dark grey shirt and navy blue pants. No doubt his fans went gaga over his sudden visit. He also waved at the people as he walked towards a shop. Akshay Kumar Performs Bike Stunt For Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Despite Knee Injury (Watch Video).

