Sharman Joshi promoted his Gujarati film Congratulations with a 3 Idiots reunion and it looks super fun! As Joshi (Raju) shared a video online that sees him with co-stars R Madhavan (Farhan) and Aamir Khan (Rancho) on a cricket pitch hugging each other and taking fans down the memory lane. Indeed, a unique way to bring back old memories and promote latest venture. Sharman Joshi Birthday: Five Scenes That Prove How Underappreciated The 3 Idiots Actor Is.

Sharma Joshi Promotes Congratulations:

