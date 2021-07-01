Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is known for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, has started shooting for his next. As reported by News18, the untitled project will see Shashi Kapoor's grandson and Kunaal Kapoor's son, Zahaan Kapoor making his Bollywood debut. The film will also feature Paresh Rawal's son, Aditya Rawal. Reportedly, the movie will be produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar.

