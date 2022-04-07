Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Dhamaka, is currently working on his next Shehzada, which is touted to be a remake of Allu Arjun’s hit Telugu action-drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Now, a few pics from the film's sets in Mauritius have been leaked online which sees him in blue attire looking handsome and how. Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan Wraps Mumbai Shooting Schedule of His Next Film, Shares a Picture With Co-Star Kriti Sanon.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)