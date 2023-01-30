Pathaan is unstoppable at the box office! As the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-starrer has managed to earn Rs 271 crore in five days at the Indian box office with Rs 9.75 crore from Tamil + Telugu languages. This makes the total collection of the YRF film Rs 280. 75 crore. FYI, with this massive numbers, Pathaan has become SRK's highest grossing film in India. Congo to the team. Pathaan Ending Explained: How Mid-Credit Scenes Connect Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Film to YRF Spy Universe and Troll SRK-Salman Khan Haters (SPOILER ALERT).

Pathaan Box Office Collection Update:

