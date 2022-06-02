Pankaj Tripathi, Neeraj Kabi and Sayani Gupta-starrer Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga is all set to hit the big screens on June 24. Helmed by Srijit Mukherji, the synopsis of the movie reads, "Inspired by the real events that took place in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve where people used to leave their elderly family members for tigers to prey on, and then claim compensation from the administration." The trailer of the flick will be unveiled on June 3 at 11 am. The new poster looks interesting too. Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga - Srijit Mukherji's Film Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Neeraj Kabi & Sayani Gupta Locks June 24 Release Date.

