Actor Sahil Vaid, who was seen as Captain Vikram Batra's friend Sunny in the film Sidharth Malhotra's film Shershaah, has clarified his statement that '‘he regrets being part of the film’. Vaid in an exclusive interview with India.com said that he was misquoted.

He said, "I loved being part of Shershaah. I don't know why the article used the word 'regret'. I never used words 'regret doing Shershaah'. I don't regret doing Shershaah at all" and added, "My statement was that I was initially reacting that it was a small role."

Sahil Vaid in Shershaah:

