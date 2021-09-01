Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah has been soaring high with success. The film got an 8.9 rating on IMDb, became Amazon Prime Video's most-watched film, and is being showered with love from everyone. Many celebs have also hailed the actor for his work in the film. joining the bandwagon is South superstar, Allu Arjun.

The actor took to Twitter to praise Malhotra's performance in the film. He called it Sidharth's career-best performance and went on to talk about how good the film is looking.

Check Out His Tweets Here:

Wonderful Conviction by the director @vishnu_dir garu . Sir , you made us all proud. Congratulations to @karanjohar ji and producers . Bigggg Congratulations @PrimeVideoIN for this blockbuster hit. A must watch for every Indian . — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 1, 2021

