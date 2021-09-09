Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal's characters from Shiddat are introduced in this short promo of Disney+ Hotstar film. Radhika Madan as Kartika and Sunny Kaushal as Jaggi look stunning with their charming looks. Shiddat is arriving on Disney+ Hotstar on October 1 and it also star's Diana Penty and Mohit Raina in major roles. The film's trailer will be out on September 13.

Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal's Character Look in Shiddat

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)