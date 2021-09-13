Shiddat trailer starring Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty is out and it's a promising love saga to say the least. Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal's fresh chemistry is bewitching and ponders upon madness and romance. The couple has some adorable moments together with their love affair and they do fall apart is when Sunny's character goes through heartbreak, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty's appearance hints that they are here to mend things.

Watch Shiddat Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)