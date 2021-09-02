Shilpa Shetty Kundra who kept a low profile after her husband Raj Kundra's arrest is back to work and is currently seen as a judge on Super Dancer 4. Now, a new promo of Social Media Star is out which sees host Janice Sequeira along with Shilpa and YouTuber Be YouNick. In the clip, we see the actress having a blast. FYI, this episode was shot before Raj Kundra's arrest.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)