Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra, was granted bail in the pornography films case on September 20. Hours after this news, the actress had shared a Chinese quote on rainbows on Instagram stories. And now she took to the 'gram and posted an inspiring message. Shilpa talked about how after a fall, one needs to rise and be strong in this journey called life. You go girl!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)