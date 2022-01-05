Despite being full vaccinated, Shilpa Shirodkar had tested positive for COVID-19 and she had shared about it on social media on December 30 last year. Shilpa, who had taken COVID vaccine in Dubai in January 2021, has finally tested negative. She has shared this news with fans on Instagram and thanked everyone for keeping a check on her health status. Shilpa has once again urged everyone to get vaccinated if they haven’t taken it yet. She mentioned in her post, “Please take care of yourself, stay safe, mask up and get vaccinated…”

Shilpa Shirodkar Tests Negative For COVID-19

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shirodkar (@shilpashirodkar73)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)