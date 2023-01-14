Jannat Zubair was seen in special appearance in Shraddha Kapoor’s film Luv Ka The End, which had released in May 2011. Jannat had essayed the role of Shraddha’s younger sister named Minty Dialdas. Well, the reel sisters reunited in real after 12 years. Jannat shared a picture from their meet up last night and even shared video clip from their film on Instagram and captioned it as, “US 12 years apart. Love you @shraddhakapoor”. Jannat Zubair’s Recent Pictures From Mecca in Saudi Arabia Is Sure to Give You Major Wanderlust!

Shraddha Kapoor Meets Jannat Zubair

