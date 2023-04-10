Karisma Kapoor has treated fans with a perfect throwback pic on the occasion of Siblings Day 2023. Karisma and Kareena Kapoor Khan have always given major sister goals and this lovely pic proves it all over again. While sharing it, Karisma captioned the Insta post as, “Always by each other’s side”. Siblings Day 2023: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Drops Cute Video of Son Viaan and Daughter Samisha Enjoying Together, Calls Them ‘Two Halves of My Heart’ – WATCH.

Karisma Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Khan

