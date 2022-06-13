Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor was detained in Bengaluru last night for consuming drugs at a rave party. As per latest reports, the latter has been found positive for the same. Shraddha Kapoor’s Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Detained In Bengaluru For Allegedly Consuming Drugs.

Siddhanth Kapoor Update

Karnataka | Siddhanth Kapoor has tested positive for drugs. He has been brought to Ulsoor Police Station: Dr. Bheemashankar S. Guled, DCP, East division, Bengaluru City — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

