Kiara Advani is reportedly tying the knot with beau Sidharth Malhotra on February 6. The grand wedding is said to take place at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The actress was spotted at the airport along with her family amidst marriage rumours. Kiara who was dressed in an all-white ensemble with pink shawl was reportedly leaving for Rajasthan. Her latest pictures have taken internet by storm. Sidharth Malhotra–Kiara Advani Wedding: ‘Kala Chashma’, ‘Nachde Ne Saare’, ‘Rangisari’ and Many Other Hit Tracks to Be Played at the Couple’s Sangeet Ceremony – Reports.

