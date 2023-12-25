Amid the Christmas festivities, Kiara Advani illuminated social media by sharing an intimate moment with hubby Sidharth Malhotra on Instagram. The adorable picture showcased the couple wrapped in a warm embrace, with Sid planting a kiss on Kiara's cheek. Kiara looked radiant in a red mini dress, while Sidharth sported a black t-shirt paired with red pants. The affectionate snapshot encapsulated the duo's holiday cheer, spreading warmth and love among their fans during the festive season. Christmas 2023: Malaika Arora Gives a Glimpse of Her Xmas Celebrations and Lavish Feast, See Her Latest Instagram Post!

See Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

