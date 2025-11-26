Indian ODI Women's Cricket Team's Vice Captain Srmriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal's scheduled wedding on November 23, 2025, was pushed indefinitely after the former's father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was admitted to the hospital. Now, there is an update. Shrinivas Mandhana has been discharged from the hospital after his sudden health scare. According to an India TV report, he was discharged from Sarvhit Hospital in Sangli, Maharashtra. He was hospitalised after he complained of heart attack-like symptoms. Sangli is also Smriti's hometown, hence it was selected as the venue for her wedding. As per the hospital management, Shrinivas Mandhana is in a stable condition and recovering well. However, both sides of the family are yet to announce a revised date for their wedding. Palash Muchhal’s Mother Amrita Muchhal Visits Him at Mumbai Hospital Amid Sudden Wedding Postponement With Smriti Mandhana (Watch Video).

Smriti Mandhana’s Dad Shrinivas Mandhana Discharged From Sangli Hospital

