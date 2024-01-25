Bollywood's celebrity couple Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan celebrate their anniversary on January 25. Kunal Kemmu took to his social media to drop a video featuring some unseen cute pictures of the couple together. Alongside the adorable clip, Kunal penned a hilarious caption. He wrote, "Aaj humari shaadi ka Happy Birthday hai. With love, Soha ka Aadmi @sakpataudi". Minutes after Kunal shared the post, Soha Ali Khan also took to her Instagram account to share some unseen pictures of the couple together. Replying to her husband's cute and funny anniversary post, Soha wrote, "Yes, please." The couple has been in a relationship since 2013 and tied the knot in 2015. The couple are proud parents to their daughter Inaaya. Madgaon Express: First Look Posters of Kunal Kemmu’s Debut Directorial Featuring Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary & Divyendu Sharma Released! (View Pics).

