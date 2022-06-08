After Zaheer Iqbal seemingly made his relationship official with Sonakshi Shina by saying 'I Love You' on Instagram, rumours started to do rounds that Sona will finally get hitched. Now, the actress took to social media and reacted to the speculations in a hilarious way as she lip-synced to Shah Rukh's dialogue from one of his films, "Accha lagta hai mujhe, bohut mazaa aata hai (I feel good. This is fun)." LOL. Zaheer Iqbal Confirms Relationship With Sonakshi Sinha On Instagram by Saying ‘I Love You’ (View Post).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

