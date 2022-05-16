Sonal Chauhan has turned a year older today and she ringed in this special day with her close pals. Pictures from her birthday celebrations are all over the internet and even rumoured couple Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni can be seen a part of the fun gathering. Check out the photos below: The Ghost: Sonal Chauhan Shares Sexy Stills On Social Media From The Sets Of Nagarjuna Akkineni Starrer!

Sonal Chauhan Birthday Celebrations Pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Forums Bollywood (@indiaforumsbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)