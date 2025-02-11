Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan, most popular for her role in Jannat (2008), visited Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The 37-year-old actress took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam and shared glimpses of her spiritual outing on social media. On Tuesday (February 11), the actress shared pictures on her Instagram handle where she could be seen taking blessings from a Naga Sadhu named Sri Digambar Kushal Bharti Maharaj. Sharing the pictures, the actress captioned her post, "Such an enriching and beautiful experience it was to spend time with and seek blessings of Sri Digambar Kushal Bharti ji Maharaj at the Maha Kumbh." Maha Kumbh 2025: ‘Jannat 2’ Actress Esha Gupta Takes a Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Calls It a ‘Divine’ Experience (View Pics).

Sonal Chauhan at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

