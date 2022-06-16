Sonam Kapoor, who is all set to welcome her first child with husband Anand Ahuja, celebrated her baby shower in London with closed ones in attendance. Well, apart from the all pink décor and Sonam, the highlight of the event was also British-Pakistani singer, Leo Kalyan. As he sang Bollywood songs and made everyone happy. He also shared a clip online of him singing "Masakali" and it's fab. Check it out. Sonam Kapoor Baby Shower: Chic Décor, Customised Menu And Dear Ones In Presence – Check Out Pictures From The Actress’ Special Day!

Leo Kalyan at Sonam Kapoor's Baby Shower:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Kalyan (@leokalyan)

