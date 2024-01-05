Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, a power couple in Bollywood, continue to captivate with their style. Sonam recently graced Instagram, showcasing regal ethnic wear - an exquisite anarkali multi-suit paired with ornate jewelry. Alongside her, Anand radiated charm in a yellow kurta teamed with white pyjamas. The duo's fashion finesse effortlessly blends tradition and contemporary allure, earning admiration as one of Tinsel Town's most fashionable pairs, setting trends with their stunning sartorial choices. Sonam Kapoor Reveals Why She Prefers Slow Fashion and The Actress’ Reason for Reusing Vintage Clothes Will Make You Respect Her Even More!

See Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Photos Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

