Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hosted an intimate dinner party for football legend and UNICEF ambassador David Beckham last evening. The event was hosted at the couple’s Mumbai residence. Sonam and Anand’s close family members and friends from B-town were seen in attendance for the gathering. Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor and many others arrived stylishly for the party. Check out the photos below: Football Legend David Beckham Congratulates Virat Kohli For His Record 50th ODI Century During IND vs NZ ICC CWC 2023 Semifinal Match (View Pic).

Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja With David Beckham

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

Celebs At The Intimate Party Hosted For David Beckham

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)