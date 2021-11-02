Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta is celebrating her 32nd birthday on November 2. To mark Masaba's special day Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a sweet birthday note. She wrote, "Happy happy birthday masu love you my pataka.. miss you and your nonsense and swag. #birthday #birthdaygirl #scorpio."

