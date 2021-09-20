Sonu Sood has time and again proved that he is the real messiah of the country. And on September 20, he posted a message for his fans and well-wishers saying that time will tell his side of the story. This comes right after reports of him evading taxes of over Rs 20 crore have been in the headline. He also wrote that he's back serving the people of his country.

Sonu Sood:

