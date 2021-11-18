Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead, had released on November 5. The film has received fabulous response from the audience and the results can be seen at the ticket windows. The total collection of Sooryavanshi stands at Rs 163.07 crore and this is at the domestic box office. Hopefully, by the weekend it would be hitting Rs 200 crore club.

Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection

#Sooryavanshi eyes ₹ 166 cr+ at the end of *Week 2*… Should cross ₹ 175 cr in Weekend 3… Will it hit DOUBLE CENTURY [₹ 200 cr], is to be seen… [Week 2] Fri 6.83 cr, Sat 10.35 cr, Sun 13.39 cr, Mon 4.50 cr, Tue 3.92 cr, Wed 3.42 cr. Total: ₹ 163.07 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/U2dmULLX8x — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 18, 2021

