Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles is working great at the ticket window. The cop drama, directed by Rohit Shetty managed to mint Rs 9.55 crore on the sixth day of its release. The total collection of the flick now stands at Rs 112.36 crore. Sooryavanshi released in the theatres on Diwali i.e November 5 and has been performing extremely well at the box office. Congrats to the team.

Check It Out:

#Sooryavanshi packs a STRONG NUMBER on Day 6… Good word of mouth + lack of major #Hindi film this Fri gives it a chance to score in Week 2… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr, Tue 11.22 cr, Wed 9.55 cr. Total: ₹ 112.36 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/F5U16NUbq2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2021

